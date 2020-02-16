Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $3.42 Million in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,845,000 after buying an additional 690,742 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 970,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,919,000 after buying an additional 611,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 507,354 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $4,689,596.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

