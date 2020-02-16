Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

