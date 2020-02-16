Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

