Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.