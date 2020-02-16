Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.15% of Genmab A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,195,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,328,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,788,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,876,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

