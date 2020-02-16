Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 93,337 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,337 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $1,968,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 106.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NYSE BBD opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

