Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 340.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,987 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after acquiring an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Hasbro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.71 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.87 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.