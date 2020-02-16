Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,501,000 after purchasing an additional 694,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,209,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 203,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $8.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

