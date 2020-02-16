Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 26,518 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock worth $69,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

