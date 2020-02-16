Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,407 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.30.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $5,049,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

