Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 73,186 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,186 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Trex worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after acquiring an additional 199,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 512,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,874,000.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.90. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.