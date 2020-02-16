Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 823,990 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 823,990 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Infosys by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289,108 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,410 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,009,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,484 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

