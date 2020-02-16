Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLH opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

