Cantillon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,288,774 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,288,774 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,439,000. Autodesk comprises about 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the software company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $208.95 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $165.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

