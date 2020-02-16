Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,738 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $119,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 23.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $106.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.