Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $478.44 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,818 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 4.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $478,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $256.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.24. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $171.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.