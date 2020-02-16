Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $588.42 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,625 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 5.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Analog Devices worth $588,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Analog Devices by 15.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.65 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

