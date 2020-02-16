Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 130,520 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,177,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,520 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Fastenal worth $228,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of FAST opened at $38.32 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

