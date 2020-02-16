Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 25,612 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,612 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Broadcom worth $367,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,997,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,146 shares of company stock worth $71,683,526. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.87. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

