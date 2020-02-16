Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 50,954 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,298,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,954 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $322,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Equifax by 5.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Equifax by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

EFX opened at $162.96 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

