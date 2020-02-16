CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,435.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

