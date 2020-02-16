Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $5.78 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,435.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

