Christine P. Richards Buys 5,000 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $43.88 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

