CKW Financial Group Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after purchasing an additional 272,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.47. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.45 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

