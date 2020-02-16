CKW Financial Group Buys 14,164 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 9.7% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

