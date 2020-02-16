CKW Financial Group Lowers Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

CKW Financial Group lessened its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after buying an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after buying an additional 217,690 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8,495.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 213,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

