CKW Financial Group Purchases 13,788 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.5% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $81.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

