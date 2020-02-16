CKW Financial Group Sells 325 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CKW Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 3.7% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $19,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $177.01 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

