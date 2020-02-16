CLS Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CLS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,843 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $30.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

