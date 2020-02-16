CLS Investments LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 248,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

PCEF opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1482 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

