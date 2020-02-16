Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 166,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Comerica by 188.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $62.76 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

