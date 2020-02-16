Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in January

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 751,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

