ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

ConforMIS stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,256 shares of company stock worth $91,299 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

