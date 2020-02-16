Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Copart by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 332,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.