Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 10,261 Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PFN opened at $10.81 on Friday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

