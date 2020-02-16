Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.23% of India Globalization Capital worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $745,000.

IGC stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

