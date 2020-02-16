Creative Planning Buys Shares of 12,365 Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WKHS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 756.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 948,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2,077.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 48,190 shares during the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $254.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

