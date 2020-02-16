Creative Planning Grows Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ImmunoGen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

