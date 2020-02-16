Creative Planning Grows Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $93,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.77 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

