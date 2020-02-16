Creative Planning Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.