Creative Planning Has $49,000 Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

