Creative Planning Increases Position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

DSM opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

