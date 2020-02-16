Creative Planning Invests $156,000 in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $858.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

