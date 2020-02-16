Creative Planning Makes New $163,000 Investment in Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPR opened at $6.03 on Friday. Repro-Med Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

