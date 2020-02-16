Creative Planning Makes New $70,000 Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

