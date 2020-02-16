Creative Planning Purchases 12,300 Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 766,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 515,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCYX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

