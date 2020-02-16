Creative Planning Purchases 24,950 Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Verastem worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verastem by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 297,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Verastem Inc has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

