Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 23.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $96,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.38 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. BGC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

