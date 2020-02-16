Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 19,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc alerts:

Shares of EMO stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.