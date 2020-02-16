Creative Planning Sells 1,598 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vale were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vale by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,582,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after acquiring an additional 970,190 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vale by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,461 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Vale by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,834,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 269,697 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vale by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,738,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of VALE opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. Vale SA has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

